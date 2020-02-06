Nadine J. Otto, 81, Princeton

January 6, 1939 - February 3, 2020

Nadine J. Otto, age 81, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020, at the Elim Home in Princeton, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton. Rev. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Friday, February 7, at the church and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Burial will be in St. Edward’s Cemetery, Princeton.

Nadine Jane Neumiller was born on January 6, 1939, in Glenham, South Dakota, to William and Katherine (Albrecht) Neumiller. She was married to Robert William Otto on June 8, 1955, in Foley. She was proud to be a dedicated homemaker and often helped Bob on their farm. Nadine also worked at the Elim Home in Princeton and ran Dean’s Maternity and Uniform shop. Nadine walked proudly in her faith as a member of Christ Our Light Catholic Church and was a member of the St. Adeline Mission Group. She enjoyed bowling in various leagues with Bob, camping with her family, and barn dancing with friends. In her later years, she started painting and made beautiful artwork. Above all else, Nadine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Nadine is survived by her children, Ruth Ann (Ken) Mancuso, Tom (Karla) Otto, Sharon Otto, Joane (Craig) Christianson, Geriann (Shawn) Friday, and Paul Otto; grandchildren, Robbie (Amanda) Otto, Maxwell Otto, Tammy (Brett) Schmidt, Timothy (Alicia) Wiltsey, Tabitha (Mike) Mineheine, Caleb Mancuso, Shantelle Otto, Cameron Christianson, Travis (Claire) Henke, Tyler (Christina) Henke, Megan Auger, Haley Auger, Joseph Otto, and Birgitte Otto; many great-grandchildren; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert “Bob” in 2016; son, Alan in 2019; grandson, Tayler Otto in 2006; and brother, Mel Neumiller in 2001.