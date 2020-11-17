Myron R. Ziehl, 54, Elk River

November 14, 1965 - November 9, 2020

Graveside Services will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 16, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Atwater for Myron R. Ziehl, age 54, who passed away suddenly on Monday, November 9, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Myron Robert Ziehl was born on November 14, 1965 to Robert and Marcella (Fick) Ziehl in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church in Clear Lake, Minnesota and was confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota on May 21, 1989. Myron grew up on the family farm in Clear Lake, Minnesota. He completed his education at St. Cloud Apollo High School in 1987. On August 10, 1987 he began working at Options, Inc. in Big Lake, Minnesota, first working with a job coach in the community and then in their work center. On November 1, 2002, Myron moved to his current home in Elk River, Minnesota joining a household with peers and began his adventures with his Comprehensive Services, Inc. family. In November 2017, he retired and became a member of the Senior Program at Options.

Myron was known for his smile and ability to make others laugh. He loved the outdoors, going on walks and car rides, and sitting in his swing on the porch. He enjoyed singing and attending church. His favorite songs were Joy to the World and Jesus Loves Me. His free time was spent watching old television shows, The Price is Right, and Twins baseball. Apple pie, Diet Coke, chocolate chip cookies, and Kentucky Fried Chicken were his favorite foods. He gave the best hugs and loved his family visits.

He is survived by his sister, Lois (Craig) Schulstad of Horace, ND. Also surviving him are his housemates, friends and staff at Options, Inc. and his Comprehensive Services, Inc. family. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert in 2000; and his mother, Marcella in 2006.

Memorials are preferred to Options Inc., 16820 197th Ave. NW, Big Lake, MN 55309.