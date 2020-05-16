My Life; Tom Frericks [PODCAST]

In this week's version of WJON's My Life series I talk with bar owner, coach, baseball player and father, Tom Frericks. Tom has a passion for lots of things in his life including baseball, parenting, coaching, sports and being a bar owner. He talks about his involvement with baseball as a player and coach and how he bought the Ultimate Sports Bar and Grill in Waite Park. Listen to Tom talk about his life.

Tom and T.J. Frericks (photo courtesy of Tom Frericks)

Tom is a St. Cloud native who attended and graduated from Apollo High School, played college baseball at Fergus Falls CC and St. Cloud State before coaching legion baseball in Waite Park, and the Apollo junior varsity and varsity teams. Tom also founded the St. Cloud Blue Sox youth baseball program.