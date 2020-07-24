My Life; Tom Elliott [PODCAST]

This week on WJON's My Life Series I talked with longtime St. Cloud Times sports writer Tom Elliott. Elliott is now working with the West Central Tribune in Willmar after more than 30 years with the St. Cloud Times. Tom grew up in Flushing, New York where he was a big New York Mets fan. He also pulled for the Knicks and the Jets. Elliott's parents divorced before his 9th grade year. His family moved to South St. Paul, Minnesota where he finished high school. Listen to our 4-part conversation below.

While in high school Tom did a story on then South St. Paul Hockey coach Doug Woog. Woog liked the story so much he encouraged Tom to embark on a career as a sportswriter. Tom spent time writing sports for his high school newspaper before attending St. Cloud State and writing for the SCSU Chronicle. Tom took a job with the St. Cloud Times while at SCSU and was there for more than 30 years.

Photo courtesy of Tom Elliott

Tom covered many great teams and athletes in his time in St. Cloud. He highlighted a couple of the best players and teams including former Tech standout baseball player Jim Eisenreich and former Tech football and basketball player Brevyn Spann-Ford. Eisenreich went on to a successful career in major leagues while Spann-Ford is currently playing football at the University of Minnesota. Tom highlighted the 1989 Rocori boys basketball state championship team, numerous successful girls basketball teams and touched on the great baseball teams in the area.