My Life; St. Joe Mayor Rick Schultz [PODCAST]

St. Joseph Mayor Rick Schultz joined me on WJON for our "My Life" series. Rick grew up with two siblings in a small town west of Sauk Centre called Osakis. He was very involved in sports and band growing up. He says he's always loved basketball and that love led him to playing in high school and one year in college at Moorhead State as a walk-on. He transferred to St. Cloud State after 1 year at Moorhead State where he was an education major. He had planned on a teaching career with coaching and graduated from SCSU with an education degree in 1980. Learn more by listening to our 4-part conversation.

Schultz became a computer programmer with Fingerhut for more than 20 years before moving from job to job in Central Minnesota and with currently working with LexusNexus in St. Cloud. He also coached basketball both at the youth and high school level. Schultz got into politics on the St. Joe City Council before running for Mayor just 2 years later. Rick and his wife have 3 daughters. Schultz has been Mayor of St. Joe for 10+ years and was re-elected in November. Schultz has been a part of the St. Joe Lions Club, President of the St. Cloud Youth Basketball Association and a member of the St. Cloud Officials Association.