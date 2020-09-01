My Life; St. Cloud Police Chief Blair Anderson [PODCAST]

St. Cloud Police Chief Blair Anderson joined me for an appearance on WJON's My Life Series. In the series will get into detail about the lives of many well known Central Minnesotans. Anderson grew up in Detroit as the 6th of 7 children. He described his childhood as challenging and described some dangerous situations to observe. He credits his parents and family members for raising his brothers and sisters well. Listen to our 4-part conversation below.

Blair participated in football, basketball and baseball growing up and excelled in all 3. He went out to play college basketball in Minnesota at Inver Grove Heights before spending a year in Montana. He tried a career in journalism, had a stint in the military and went back to school to be a police officer. Anderson worked for Dakota County for many years before taking a job in Carver County.