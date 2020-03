On this episode of "My Life," I am joined by local historians Steve Penick and John Decker from the Stearns History Museum and lifelong St. Cloud resident Jim Grabinski. We talk about St. Cloud area restaurants of the past and talk a little bit about them. Take a listen.

Part One

Part Two

Part Three

Part Four

Char Broiler Opening (1962) PHOTO: Stearns History Museum\\

Enga's Cafe (1973) - PHOTO: Stearns History Museum

OK Cafe (1980) - PHOTO: Stearns History Museum