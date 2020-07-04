My Life; John Schroeder [PODCAST]

This version of WJON's My Life series features long-time radio sports director and radio sales associate John Schroeder. Schroeder grew up in Minneapolis and graduated from Minneapolis Edison High School. John is the youngest of 6 children. He loved sports as a youngster especially football, basketball and baseball. He talked about spending hours at a nearby park playing with friends. John played high school basketball and was a part of one of the worst high school varsity boys basketball teams in Minnesota history according to John. Listen to our 4-part conversation below.

John pursued a career in sports radio that led him to Montevideo, Minnesota before heading to Northfield and then St. Cloud. John and his wife, Lisa have 3 children who they raised in St. Cloud. John was the voice of SCSU football and men's basketball for 9 years and saw many successful teams including the only St. Cloud State football North Central Conference championship in 1989. John switched to radio sales in the mid 1990s and has primarily been in that position since.