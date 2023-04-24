Muriel M. Walters, 98, Kimball

June 24, 1924 - April 19, 2023

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Muriel M. Walters, age 98 of Kimball, who died on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at her home. The Rev. Bruce Timm will officiate, and burial will be held on a later date at North Star Cemetery in St. Cloud. Lunch to follow the service. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Muriel was born on June 24, 1924 in Middleville to Carl and Myrtle (Oletzke) Prigge. She graduated from Tech High school in 1942. She married the love of her life John Walters on February 17, 1944 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church. They went on to have a beautiful family and she raised her three sons. After John’s retirement, they spent 25 years following rodeos out west in their motor home. Muriel loved knitting, reading, fishing, puzzles, baking and decorating cakes, crossword puzzles, and cooking. She cherished the time that she spent with her family in the many family reunions and when her grandchildren would visit her on the weekends. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, quick wit, and constant positivity. She will be dearly miss by all that knew her.

She is survived by her son; Jack (Sandi) Walters of Melrose, Ken (Delora) Walters of Willmar, and Dan (Judy) Walters of Luxemburg, siblings; Richard (Mona) Prigge of Waite Park and Janet Cofer of Willmar, 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and 8 great great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers; Kenneth, Lloyd, and Merle, sisters; Lorraine Lucius, Adeline Stocker, and Patricia Peterson, grandson; Jay Walters and great-grandson Jack G. Orth.