Muggy Weather Stays, Storms Overnight Cause Damage

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Hot and humid weather that triggered severe thunderstorms in Minnesota is sticking around for now.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the Twin Cities metro Monday when the combination of dew points, humidity and temperature exceeds 90 degrees.

Storms that rolled across Minnesota Sunday night caused flash flooding in Brainerd, where a sinkhole opened up on one street.

The weather service says a funnel cloud was spotted in Pine River, hail was reported in Pine River and Little Falls and power lines were down in Crosslake.

At one point in the evening, Fergus Falls was under four separate warnings _ tornado, severe thunderstorm, flood and flash flood. Heavy rain caused localized flooding and strong winds brought down trees and power lines.