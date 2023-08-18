Motorcycle Crash Sends Washington Couple to Hospital

Motorcycle Crash Sends Washington Couple to Hospital

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) - A midday motorcycle crash on I-94 sent a couple from Washington to the hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Victory motorcycle driven by 65-year-old Nancy Monroe-Tay, and an Indian Motorcycle driven by 67-year-old Dennis Taylor, both of Olympia, Washington, collided just after 12:30 pm Friday near I-94’s milepost 160.

Both riders were sent to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials report Monroe-Tay was not wearing a helmet.

