Motorcycle Crash Sends Man to the Hospital
STEARNS COUNTY -- A weekend motorcycle crash sent a man to the hospital.
Stearns County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call just after 1:00 a.m. Sunday to County Road 12 in St. Martin Township.
They found a motorcycle on its side.
The driver, 43-year-old Charlie McCool of Paynesville explained he got his foot caught under the motorcycle while trying to make a turn.
He was sent to St. Cloud Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.
Authorities believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.