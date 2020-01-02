Motley Woman Unharmed After Morrison County Rollover

PILLAGER -- A Motley woman is unharmed after rolling her vehicle Wednesday in Morrison County.

The incident happened around 11:00 a.m. about four miles south of Pillager.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 53-year-old Dawnelle Vanvickle, was heading south on Dove Road when she hit an ice patch, lost control of her vehicle, and rolled into the ditch.

Authorities says Vanvickle and her passenger were not hurt in the crash.

