Morrison, Todd Counties Included in Wind Chill Advisory

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for all of northern Minnesota.

The advisory area goes as far south as Morrison and Todd counties. The advisory will be in effect from midnight until 9:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Wind chill readings are expected to dip as low as 30 below overnight.

Blizzard impacts remain possible on Friday in the Red River Valley area as yet another clipper moves through the area. High winds and blowing snow could create significant travel impacts. The severity of impacts will depend on how much snow is able to blow and if high winds can combine with falling snow. At a minimum, expect high winds to cause travel impacts.