Morrison County Sheriff Planning Ground Search in Murder Investigation
LITTLE FALLS - There will be a heavy police presence next week in Morrison County's Belle Prairie Township near Little Falls. Sheriff Shawn Larson says a search is being conducted as part of the investigation into the murder of Terrance Brisk.
Investigators will be canvassing the property northwest of the intersection of Hawthorne Road and Jewel Road, looking for clues in the homicide investigation.
Brisk was found dead on Monday, November 7th. No one has ever been arrested.
The Sheriff's Office says there is still a $30,000 reward for information the leads to the identification of the person who shot and killed Brisk. Anonymous tips can be sent to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office at (320) 632-9233 or Crime Stoppers of Minnesota. Or by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS.