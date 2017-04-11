Morrison County Sheriff Planning Ground Search in Murder Investigation

LITTLE FALLS - There will be a heavy police presence next week in Morrison County's Belle Prairie Township near Little Falls. Sheriff Shawn Larson says a search is being conducted as part of the investigation into the murder of Terrance Brisk.

Investigators will be canvassing the property northwest of the intersection of Hawthorne Road and Jewel Road, looking for clues in the homicide investigation.

Brisk was found dead on Monday, November 7th. No one has ever been arrested.