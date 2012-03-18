Morrison Co. Has Highest Percentage of Native Minnesotans

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Recent U.S. census data shows the proportion of Minnesotans who were born in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is shrinking.

About 69 percent of Minnesota residents were born here, compared with 75 percent in 1980.

The data is from the 2006-2010 American Community Survey. Nationwide, Louisiana has the greatest proportion of native residents, at nearly 79 percent, while 23 percent of residents in Nevada were born there.

In Minnesota, Morrison County has the greatest proportion of native-born residents, with more than 87 percent.

Fifty-eight percent of Hennepin County residents are natives, compared with 62 percent of Ramsey County residents.

In southeastern Houston County, less than one-third of residents are natives. The county assessor says that may be due to Wisconsinites moving across the river.

