Morris Man Cited After Crashing Into St. Cloud School Bus

WAITE PARK -- A Morris man was cited after crashing into a St. Cloud school bus Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 7:00 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 75 and 28th Avenue South in Waite Park.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the bus, driven by 51-year-old Everett Burris of St. Cloud, came to a stop at a red light at 28th Avenue when it was rear ended by another vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle was 21-year-old Jaret Johnson of Morris. Johnson told authorities he did not see the school bus stopping at the light.

Authorities say no one was hurt, including the two students on the bus at the time of the crash.

Johnson was given a citation for inattentive driving.