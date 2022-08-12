Morgan Nicole Mace, 20, Princeton

July 10, 2002 - August 9, 2022

attachment-Morgan Mace loading...

Morgan Nicole Mace, age 20 of Princeton, MN, passed away unexpectedly on August 9, 2022. Funeral Services will be at 3:00 PM on Monday, August 15, 2022, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service on Monday. Burial will be in Tennessee at a later date.

Morgan Nicole Mace was born to Donald and Deborah (Ramsey) Mace on July 10, 2002, in Greeneville, TN. She graduated from South Green High School in Greeneville. Morgan then moved to Princeton, MN, and was employed at the local McDonald’s as a Department Manager. She was a unique individual who was happy and carefree. Morgan loved spending time with her friends while watching movies, playing games, and hiking. She also loved her dog, Maryjane, cooking with her family, enjoying her favorite dish, chicken alfredo, and collecting rocks, stones, and crystals. Morgan was a kind and sweet soul and will be missed by all who knew her.

Morgan is survived by her parents; sister, Taylor Mace of Tennessee; nieces, Gabby Holm and Jazmyn Higgins; maternal grandparents, Kris and Richard Ramsey and Mary Gregg; paternal grandparent, Nora Fullen; best friend, Samm Warner; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Kenneth Fullen; great-grandparents, Jeannene Ramsey and Dorothy and James Arrington.