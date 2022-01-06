More Vehicle Theft in St. Cloud: Caution for Residents

The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a vehicle stolen on the 900 block of 26th Avenue North. It is a silver 2018 Ram 2500 pickup. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON today. She says in Waite Park they also had an attempted vehicle theft with the owner leaving the vehicle unoccupied with the keys in it and running. The owner went inside their apartment building and when they returned someone was in their vehicle. This person didn't steal the vehicle and was arrested.

Get our free mobile app

Mages says that vehicle theft can happen very quickly. She cautions people who go out to start their vehicle to warm it up while leaving it unattended. Mages suggests locking the vehicle if possible because even if you are letting the vehicle warm up in your driveway someone passing by could take it.

If you have information on any of these unsolved crimes please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia it is available below.