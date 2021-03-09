More Minnesotans Eligible for Coronavirus Vaccine
ST. PAUL (AP) -- Governor Tim Walz says Minnesota is expanding eligibility for the coronavirus vaccine after reaching its goal of inoculating at least 70% of people 65 and older.
The state will expand eligibility to the next two phases of Minnesotans at once.
Walz said Tuesday the next two priority groups include people with underlying health conditions and those at risk of workplace exposure, including about 45,000 people who work at food processing plants.
The next two phases include about 1.8 million individuals who will be able to get their shots beginning Wednesday.
LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions
While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.