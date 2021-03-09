More Minnesotans Eligible for Coronavirus Vaccine

ST. PAUL (AP) -- Governor Tim Walz says Minnesota is expanding eligibility for the coronavirus vaccine after reaching its goal of inoculating at least 70% of people 65 and older.

The state will expand eligibility to the next two phases of Minnesotans at once.

Walz said Tuesday the next two priority groups include people with underlying health conditions and those at risk of workplace exposure, including about 45,000 people who work at food processing plants.

The next two phases include about 1.8 million individuals who will be able to get their shots beginning Wednesday.