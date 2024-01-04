Moonlight Ski Now a Hike at Quarry Park in Waite Park

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The annual Moonlight Ski event at Quarry Park and Nature Preserve in Waite Park is still on, with one adjustment.

Organizers The Nordic Ski Club of Central Minnesota and Stearns County Parks say the lack of snow means this year's event will have to be a hike instead of a ski.

Ski Club President Molly Weyrens says all of the other planned activities are still happening.

We'll have some bonfires along the trail for people, and we'll have some s'mores and hot chocolate and cookies and just a nice festive atmosphere.

Weyrens says they'll also have raffle prizes and you can sign up to join the ski club.

The forecast is calling for temperatures to be in the lower 30s with light snow falling for the event.

We'll do a few snow dances during the night to get everybody helping us to get some white stuff falling from the sky.

The Moonlight Hike is Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Quarry Park.

The Nordic Ski Club volunteers in a typical winter maintain the ski trails at Riverside Park, Greystone, and the North Loop.

They also offer lessons and have just received a grant to get 10 sets of adult skis, boots and poles.

Their youth ski program has about 100 kids ages 6 to 13 years old.

Their next big event is the annual Barnalopet on Sunday, January 21st at Riverside Park in St. Cloud co-hosted by the Sons of Norway.

