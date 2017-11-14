Monica Kirchner Fiduk, 64, Zimmerman

February 16, 1953 - November 12, 2017

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 18, 2017, at 11:00 AM at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Zimmerman, MN, with a time of reflection beginning at 10:00 AM, for Monica Kirchner Fiduk, 64, who passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 12, 2017, at Fairview Regional Hospital in Princeton, MN.

After a long battle with cancer, Monica left peacefully on her terms. Those who knew her were blessed to have her in their lives, and she left a legacy of love behind her. Monica’s light and love are missed from this world, but not forgotten. She was an amazing mother, the best grandmother, and loved life as long as she could live it.

Monica is survived by her husband Bill Fiduk; four children, Stefanie (Turk) O’Neil (Ken), Dustin Turk (Sarah), Jamison Turk, and Brandon Turk (Stacy); grandchildren Bailey O’Neil, Jackson Turk, Alayna Turk, Henry Turk, and Henley O’Neil; siblings, Elaine (Kirchner) Taylor, Charlie Kirchner (Phyllis), and Colleen (Kirchner) Kvasnicka (John).