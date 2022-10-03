Modern Barnyard in Waite Park Announces Major Expansion

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A home decor store in Waite Park has announced a major expansion.

Modern Barnyard on County Road 75 is building a nearly 6,000 square foot expansion, which will nearly double its space.

Co-owner Jim Beck says they are expanding what they are already doing and what their customers want.

We're adding on more of our repurposed furniture and custom-built real wood furniture, and we're adding a lot more home decor. We'll have more textiles and pictures to decorate any room in your house.

Beck says the expansion will be to the left side of their current building. He says the construction won't impact their existing space for people who want to do holiday shopping.

The new addition is expected to be completed sometime in January.

Beck says adding on to the building was always part of their five-year plan. Modern Barnyard opened in the spring of 2017.