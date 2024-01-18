Minnesota Sees Record Health Insurance Enrollment in 2024
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A record number of Minnesotans have enrolled in the state's health insurance program called MNsure.
At the close of MNsure's annual open enrollment period on January 15th over 146,000 people had successfully signed up for private health plans for 2024.
The state says MNsure saw a 13 percent increase in private health plan sign-ups from the previous year's open enrollment period.
Get our free mobile app
This year, nearly 60 percent of MNsure enrollees will save money on their health insurance through tax credits. In 2024, eligible families will save an average of $6,460 per year.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Outdoor Movie, Parade, and Laser Lights for St. Cloud Winter Festival
- Sauk Rapids-Rice Deca Burger Battle Final Four
- World Food Tour: Hajime Restaurant and Bar in St. Cloud
- History of 125 Year Old St. Joseph Mill
- Planning Commission Approves Plan for Former Church
LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You
Stacker identified musicians born in every year from 1920 to 2003 and determined the most famous born the same year as you.
Gallery Credit: Stacker