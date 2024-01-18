Minnesota Sees Record Health Insurance Enrollment in 2024

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A record number of Minnesotans have enrolled in the state's health insurance program called MNsure.

At the close of MNsure's annual open enrollment period on January 15th over 146,000 people had successfully signed up for private health plans for 2024.

The state says MNsure saw a 13 percent increase in private health plan sign-ups from the previous year's open enrollment period.

This year, nearly 60 percent of MNsure enrollees will save money on their health insurance through tax credits. In 2024, eligible families will save an average of $6,460 per year.

