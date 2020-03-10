MnDOT: Plan Extra Hour When Traveling to MSP Starting in April

BLOOMINGTON -- Starting next month give yourself an extra hour to get to the airport. That's what the Minnesota Department of Transportation is recommending as they prepare for a major road construction project near the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport from April through October.

The reconstruction project for Highway 5 is scheduled to begin after spring break and be completed before MEA weekend.

MnDOT

In an effort to keep travelers abreast of the latest information, MnDOT has launched AroundtheAirport.com. The website will help travelers anticipate detours, plan your routes during closures, and learn about schedules.