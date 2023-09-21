MnDOT Holding Open House on Highway 23 Project in Milaca

MnDOT Holding Open House on Highway 23 Project in Milaca

Getty Images

MILACA (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation has plans to improve Highway 23 through the town of Milaca and they're holding an open house to give people a look at the project.

MnDOT will be reconstructing Highway 23 in 2027 from east of the Rum River Bridge to 105th Avenue.

The project includes improved accesses, a roundabout at Central Avenue South, and a multi-use trail on the north side of the highway.

The drop-in style open house will be at the Milaca Public Schools on Tuesday, September 26th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Visitors will be able to visit with project staff, ask questions, and view design layouts.

LOOK: How Many Waffle Houses Are in Every State?

Ever wonder how many Waffle Houses are in every state in America? We've got you covered in this smothered, covered, and scattered ranking of states by locations based on data from World Population Review.

LOOK: The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America

Stacker analyzed YouGov data and found the most popular ice cream flavors in the U.S. Read on to find America's favorite flavors.

Most popular grocery stores in America

The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls.
Filed Under: minnesota department of transportation
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON