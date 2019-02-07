MnDOT Advising No Unnecessary Travel In Most Of Central MN

ST. CLOUD -- As conditions are getting worse on our roads, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is advising no unnecessary travel in most of central Minnesota.

The advisory includes our tri-county area of Benton, Stearns and Sherburne counties. Along with Morrison, Wright, Todd, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Crow Wing and Wadena counties. MnDOT says unless you absolutely have to travel, stay home.

For real-time information on road conditions in Minnesota , head to 511mn.org.