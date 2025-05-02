MN Turkey Hunting Pace Similar to Last Spring

Minnesota is into the 3rd wild turkey hunting season this spring. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says final numbers for season 1 showed just a 75 bird difference as opposed to last season. The second season showed a harvest number of 3,649, which was nearly identical to the 2nd season last spring.

Last year set a new record for the spring turkey hunt with 16,714 birds shot. Schmitt says he shot his turkey Sunday morning. He says evidence of turkey hunting success is all over social media. Schmitt expects turkey hunting success to continue through the remaining seasons. We're in season C through May 6. Season D is May 7-13, Season E is May 14-20 and Season F is May 21-31.

We're just over a week away from the walleye fishing opener in Minnesota. Schmitt says the forecast calls for warmer than normal conditions for the opener on May 10. He says that is less than ideal. Schmitt suggests fishing early and late in the day for the best chance for success. He says if you are looking for walleye go to known walleye lakes. In the local area that would include Koronis, Rice, Clearwater and the Chain of Lakes. Schmitt says if catching walleye is a struggle, the panfish bite is picking up as water temperatures in Central Minnesota have moved above 50 degrees.

Schmitt plans to fish Leech Lake in northern Minnesota near Walker on the opener. He plans to look in shallow water with a jig and minnow. Schmitt says bait supplies are good across the state. He says you should be able to find all sorts of minnows and leaches are also in good supply.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, it is available below.