MN Reads: 100 Things to do in Minnesota Northwoods

BRAINERD -- If you're anxious to get out and explore Minnesota this spring and summer a new book will help you find a number of things to do.

Julie Jo Larson is the author of the book "100 Things to do in Minnesota Northwoods Before You Die".

She says she started to put together the book by setting up some geographical boundaries.

We looked at St. Cloud up to Grand Portage and then from the east-west side we have one event in Moorhead and we go all the way over to Duluth, Moose Lake, and of course up the north shore.

She says as she was putting together her list of 100 places to feature she wanted to make sure there was something for everyone.

I tried to put something in there for everyone. I have to be honest, not everything in the book is something that I personally would enjoy doing, but I wanted to make sure there was something for all of our visitors and all of our residents. A little spattering of what the Northwoods has to offer.

Some of the stops featured in the book include the Palmer House Hotel and Restaurant in Sauk Centre, the Glensheen Mansion in Duluth, and the Top Hat Carriage rides in Duluth. Larson has a book signing this Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at Roundhouse Brewery in Nisswa. She also suggests going to Crosby and checking out the Cuyuna bike trail, the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, and exploring the US Hockey Hall of Fame in Eveleth.

