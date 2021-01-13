MN National Guard to Support the Presidential Inauguration
ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota National Guard will have soldiers in Washington, D.C. during next week's presidential inauguration.
This week more than 130 soldiers from the 148th Fighter Wing will report to the nation's capital.
The Minnesota National Guard will provide transportation to soldiers.
In the recent past, Minnesota has sent as few as zero and as many as 350 Guardsmen to support the inauguration.
