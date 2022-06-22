MN Man Charged With Baiting and Killing Bear

MORRISON COUNTY -- A Minnesota Man has been charged with baiting and killing a bear.

Last week, 42-year-old Michael J. Thielen was charged in Morrison County District Court with three gross misdemeanors and three misdemeanors.

Court records say authorities interviewed Thielen at his home and he admitted to baiting the bear with bird seed and doughnuts and killing it the night of July 28th, 2021.

Authorities say Thielen took 60 to 70 pounds of meat from the bear and left the skull outside for insects to clean off. He bought a bear hunting license a few weeks later to attempt to hide the out-of-season hunt.

Charges include using artificial lights to hunt, wanton waste of an animal, hunting out of season, hunting bear without a license, and baiting the bear.