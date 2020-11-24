MN House Republicans Unveil Main Street Relief Act

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota House Republicans have unveiled their own economic relief package called the Main Street Relief Act.

It includes A $400 million grant program for businesses that have been impacted the most by the recent shutdown.

A three-month sales tax holiday for businesses that have been limited to take out or curbside operations, and a three-month sales tax holiday for businesses that begins upon reopening for those that are closed all together right now.

A temporary doubling of the current cap for takeout beer, wine and liquor sales, as well as allowing breweries to sell containers up to 64 ounces.

Waiving the state fee for establishments that sell alcohol until 2:00 a.m.

The plan also calls for fitness centers and gyms to be allowed to reopen.

The Minnesota Senate and House will need to come up with a compromise plan and send it to the Governor for a signature.