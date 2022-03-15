MN Doll Named Rosie Finds New Life as an Instagram Celebrity

A doll named Rosie once donated to a Goodwill store in Bemidji has found a new life as an Instagram celebrity.

They say that one man's trash is another man's treasure. In this case, it seems that one man's (or, more likely, woman's) old doll is an internet sensation thanks to her own adventurous spirit and eye for advanced selfies.

An Instagram account named MyDollRosie follows the adventures and high life of a doll named Rosie. "I was living at the Goodwill in Bemidji, MN for a bit before I moved into an apartment downtown," reads Rosie's Instagram bio. "Let’s adventure."

Her photos reveal an exciting life of travel, concerts, festivals, fashion, food and booze. Lots of booze.

Rosie's adventures have taken her all over Minnesota and beyond, from the Northwest Angle Ice Road...

...to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library & Museum in Springfield, Illinois...

...to the Minnesota Rennaissance Festival in Shakopee...

...to the Minnesota State Fair.

Rosie is fully-vaccinated against COVID and proud of it...

...hates Trump (and proud of it)...

...is pro-LGBTQ+ (again, proud of it)...

...and has a naughty sense of humor.

Since her first Instagram post in June 2019, Rosie has garnered a following of over 1,800 fans, many of whom enjoy her adventures and are even a little jealous.

"Doll Rosie travels more than I ever will," joked one fan. "Go Rosie."

"@mydollrosie is pulling out all the stops!" applauded another. "Living my life vicariously through Rosie."

"Rosie doll has the best life!" praised a third."

Check out Minnesota's own My Doll Rosie's ritzy life on Instagram here.

