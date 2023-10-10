Malibu Barbie Cafe Coming to Mall Of America

BLOOMINGTON (WJON News) --There is a new dining experience coming to the Mall of America for a limited time. The Malibu Barbie Cafe is a pop-up dining experience that will be available at MOA from October 27th to January 15th.

Via Bucket Listers Via Bucket Listers loading...

The cafe will feature Barbie-inspired food, a full-size Barbie Doll box you can step inside and have your picture taken in, as well as exclusive Barbie merchandise. There will also be roller skating available on-site for an extra cost.

Get our free mobile app

Via Bucket Listers Via Bucket Listers loading...

Reservations are now being taken online at bucketlisters.com, the company behind the unique dining experience. The MOA Malibu Cafe is currently the third location joining Chicago and New York.

Come Visit Farming, MN With Us in Pictures

Come Visit Freeport, MN With Us in Pictures