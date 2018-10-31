Mall of America’s New Water Park Plans Revealed
BLOOMINGTON -- It looks like we may have a huge, almost quarter-billion dollar new indoor water park connected to the Mall of America in just a few years.
The City of Bloomington released new plans for the park ahead of their meeting Thursday.
Triple 5, MOA's owners' original plans back in March called for a park that would be about 225,000 square feet and cost $150 million to $200 million. The new plans call for a park that would be 250,000 square feet and cost around $230-250 million.
They have experience building this kind of park before, their West Edmonton Mall in Canada has a similar one that's 215,000 square feet. That attraction brings in around 500,000 people a year according to city documents.
If the city approves the plans, construction could start next year, with the park opening by 2021.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.