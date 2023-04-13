New “Mesmerizing” Museum Soon at MOA. A Must See Attraction?

Do you remember those 3D Magic Eye books? Still remember the first one we ever got. It was a Christmas gift from my parents to all of us kids, well three of us anyway, my oldest brother was 19 and already living on his own. But even then he enjoyed peering into the book, going a little cross eyed to see the page pop out at you. It was mesmerizing!

Get our free mobile app

Image Credit: Amazon via Amazon Image Credit: Amazon via Amazon loading...

Illusion: as defined by Meriam-Webster

a (1): a misleading image presented to the vision: OPTICAL ILLUSION

(2): something that deceives or misleads intellectually

b (1): perception of something objectively existing in such a way as to cause misinterpretation of its actual nature

There's actually a few other descriptions under the definition, but I think you get the idea. Illusions can be misleading, but yet can lead you to complete wonderment. Which is exactly what one new "museum" coming to the Mall of America will do.

Get our free mobile app

The Museum of Illusions in the the Mall of America is opening May 5 and looks to be a must see attraction. In a new press release, it promises,

The 'edutainment' attraction will offer mind-bending holograms, stereograms, optical illusions and immersive rooms that stir the senses and teach visitors about vision, perception and the human brain.

6,300 square feet filled with over 60 exhibits, such as:

CLONING TABLE:

Image Credit: MOI Image Credit: MOI loading...

INFINITY ROOM:

Image Credit: MOI Image Credit: MOI loading...

INFINITY PORTAL:

Image Credit: MOI Image Credit: MOI loading...

DILEMMA GAMES:

Image Credit: MOI Image Credit: MOI loading...

AMES ROOM:

Image Credit: MOI Image Credit: MOI loading...

And so much more!

All ages are welcomed to discover and experience Museum of Illusions and encouraged. Looks like a great place to hold corporate events, team building and even birthday parties.

Get our free mobile app

Tickets start at only $20 and the museum can be found on the second floor, near the North entrance of the mall. Immerse yourself in illusion which they say is "mind-blowing exhibits" that promise to, "play tricks on the minds of visitors and show them the exciting science behind illusions". Get ready to be mesmerized and awed!

Who else is heading to get their tickets? Find more about Museum of Illusions right HERE and I'll see ya there!

KEEP READING: 10 classic board games that will take you way back

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [

Top 20 Minnesota Breweries From All Over the State Top breweries in the Minnesota ranked according to Brewery Stars with representation from all over the state