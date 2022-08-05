NASCAR Champion Kyle Busch Escapes the Mall of America During Shooting
NASCAR champion Kyle Busch and his family were inside the Mall of America yesterday afternoon when shots were fired.
Bloomington police said no one appeared to be injured, and were still searching for a suspect after securing the scene shortly before 6 p.m. The police said two groups at the mall got into an altercation at a store and one group left, but someone in that group fired three rounds.
Kyle Busch, his wife Samantha, and their son Brexton (7) were at the mall riding rollercoasters celebrating a go-kart racing win for Brexton in Menomonie, Wisconsin. Samantha had been posting clips on her Instgram story throughout the day of Kyle and Brexton enjoying the rides at Nickelodeon Universe. Samantha posted this update yesterday evening:
Video footage popped up on Twitter as well of shoppers rushing out of Nickelodeon Universe, and the mall itself:
Luckily no one was hurt during the whole incident. Police are still searching for two young adult suspects, and no arrests had been made since Thursday night.
New Minnesota State Fair Food for 2022
Take a Look Around Bavarian Gardens in New Munich