6 Unique Photos of MN Taken from the International Space Station

If you've ever used Google Maps before, then you've likely seen a photo of Minnesota from space.

Those aerial shots, according to Quora.com, come from a combination of airplane camera and satellite images.

What you've probably not seen before -- unless you're a huge NASA nerd -- are photos of Minnesota taken from the International Space Station. NASA has a website called Gateway to Astronaut Photography of Earth that's basically a huge online catalog of photos taken from the ISS.

A quick search of Minnesota showed dozens of results; here are just a few of them:

Earth Science and Remote Sensing Unit, NASA Johnson Space Center via https://eol.jsc.nasa.gov/

OTTER TAIL RIVER, SUNGLINT, LAKES

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL, AIRPORT

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL AT NIGHT

MILLE LACS L., AGR., ROADS, L.

MILLE LACS LAKE, NORTH END, ICE

To see more photos of Minnesota from the ISS, visit here.

