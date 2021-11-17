6 Unique Photos of MN Taken from the International Space Station
If you've ever used Google Maps before, then you've likely seen a photo of Minnesota from space.
Those aerial shots, according to Quora.com, come from a combination of airplane camera and satellite images.
What you've probably not seen before -- unless you're a huge NASA nerd -- are photos of Minnesota taken from the International Space Station. NASA has a website called Gateway to Astronaut Photography of Earth that's basically a huge online catalog of photos taken from the ISS.
A quick search of Minnesota showed dozens of results; here are just a few of them:
OTTER TAIL RIVER, SUNGLINT, LAKES
MILLE LACS L., AGR., ROADS, L.
MILLE LACS LAKE, NORTH END, ICE
MILLE LACS LAKE, S. E. SIDE, ICE
To see more photos of Minnesota from the ISS, visit here.
Pac-Man Facts: 40 Easily Digestible Bits of Arcade-Game History
From his arcade-game fame to his own TV show and appearances on all kinds of collectibles, a look back at Pac-Man.
Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School
Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.
Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school.