MN Could See T-Storms Tuesday Night, Snow by Weekend
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Get ready to experience a wide range of weather conditions over the next week.
The National Weather Service in Chanhassen says our beautiful fall day Sunday will make way for a more active weather pattern.
We have the potential for stronger storms on Tuesday, especially east and south of St. Cloud, with temperatures in the low 70s & dewpoints nearing 60.
The normal high for St. Cloud for this time of the year is 53 degrees. By the end of the week the high temperatures are expected to stay in the 40s.
We are still about 2 1/2 inches below normal for precipitation so far this year.
Meanwhile, the National Weather Service in Duluth says snow could fly by the end of the week in the Northland. There's an increasing chance that a system will be moving through the Great Lakes region Thursday through Saturday which may cause snow.
