MN American Legion Baseball Stronger Than Ever In 2021

Minnesota American Legion baseball has reached its all-time high number of participating teams in 2021 according to the American Legion Baseball Committee.

There are currently 372 teams from across the state signed up to play this summer, topping the previous record of 366 teams set in 2019. There was no season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was a concern that the cancellation of last season would permanently damage the American Legion baseball program, but Director Randy Schaub says that is not the case.

“Many people were worried canceling the 2020 season would hurt Legion Baseball for good. That includes us,” Schaub said in a statement. “We are so glad to see Minnesota’s strong support for our program. We can’t thank all the volunteers, coaches, fans, umpires and players enough."

St. Cloud is among four sites scheduled to hold Minnesota American Legion baseball state tournaments this summer. The Division I tourney will be held at the Municipal Athletic Complex in St. Cloud from July 29th through August 1st.

Other than last year's lost season, a state tournament has been held every year going back to 1926, with the American Legion baseball program itself going back to 1923.

Other sites set to hold state tournaments include Sacred Heart, Bloomington and Montevideo. The American Legion baseball season gets underway when Rosetown meets Burnsville at Alimagnet Park on May 27th.

The St. Cloud-area American Legion season will begin with a game on June 14th featuring the St. Cloud Chutes against Sartell.

The 2021 American Legion World Series will be held August 12th-17th in Shelby, North Carolina.