Missing Willmar Teen Found Safe

WILLMAR -- Authorities say a missing Willmar teenager has been found safe.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has called off the search for 17-year-old Madison Hjermstad, who was found Friday morning.

Authorities say she left a juvenile facility in Willmar on foot with another teen back in July. The other teen was found.

The Minnesota BCA has not released where Hjermstad has been for the last few months or where she was found.

