New Sauk Rapids Royalty Crowned

New Sauk Rapids Royalty Crowned

Photo courtesy of Miss Sauk Rapids Royalty

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The new Miss Sauk Rapids was crowned Thursday night.

Brynn Molitor (Center in the picture) won the crown at the pageant at the Sauk Rapids-Rice High School.

The two princesses are Trinity Maki (left in the picture) and Amber Konietzko (right in the picture).

Rapids River Days continues Friday with the parade at 6:00 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

A Disc Golf Tournament and Food Fest are both happening Saturday.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: Highest-rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to Tripadvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor.
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON