New Sauk Rapids Royalty Crowned
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The new Miss Sauk Rapids was crowned Thursday night.
Brynn Molitor (Center in the picture) won the crown at the pageant at the Sauk Rapids-Rice High School.
The two princesses are Trinity Maki (left in the picture) and Amber Konietzko (right in the picture).
Rapids River Days continues Friday with the parade at 6:00 p.m.
Get our free mobile app
A Disc Golf Tournament and Food Fest are both happening Saturday.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- 50th Anniversary of Lemonade Art Fair At SCSU
- Catholic Charities Leader Stepping Down
- $50,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in St. Cloud
- Sartell Finalizes Purchases of Former Paper Mill Site
- Scooter's Coffee Proposed for Downtown Sauk Rapids
LOOK: Highest-rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor.