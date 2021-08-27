Minnesota’s Suni Lee To Compete On Dancing With The Stars

People from all over the world know the name Suni Lee, the gymnast from Minnesota who competed in the 2020 Olympics and was the all-around champion and gold medal Olympian. She also made history as the first Hmong-American Olympian.

Suni Lee helped launch Minnesota in the global spotlight with her talent and now she's ready to step into a new spotlight and show off another talent.

Get our free mobile app

Suni Lee will be competing on the 30th season of ABC's Dancing With The Stars (DWTS). The dancing competition show revealed the names of the first two contestants. So far, Suni Lee will be competing against Jojo Siwa.

Lee will be learning and performing a variety of dance routines that'll be judged by a panel of dancing experts.

The rest of the contestants will be revealed on Wednesday, Sept. 8. The season premiere of the show is set to air live on Monday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. local time.

This House For Sale in Duluth Looks Like The Flintstone's Home

The Town of Vining, Minnesota is Filled with Totally Unique Sculptures