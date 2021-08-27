WHO ARE THEY?

The group pictured above calls themselves, "The Kindness Girls." Why? It's a fantastic story that began back in 2017.

Pictured above from left to right, Johntia Piepho,, Lexus Dunderi, Hilary Blakeley and Lindsay Arneson, love to travel. Apparently, it doesn't matter where they travel to, whether it's a long trip to a far off land, or somewhere here in Minnesota.

Get our free mobile app

LET'S DO SOMETHING 'EPIC'

But they started thinking that their seemingly trivial trips could mean so much more. They wanted to have their trips make a difference in some way, with random acts of kindness as part of their journey wherever they decided to go.

They decided to use whatever money they could pool together to do something nice along the way. That might be buying flowers or groceries for someone everywhere they stopped. Then they thought that if they shared their idea with others, they might want to donate as well. Pretty soon, this small dream turned into a big dream. They were on the road with thousands of dollars and decided to start doing bigger things, like supporting women's shelters, gathering school supplies for a whole district, Helping the VA with their home needs list, and more.

Photo by Lindsay Arneson

WE WILL MAKE IT BIGGER AND BETTER

Since the beginning of their journeys, now entitled "Epic Random Acts Road Trip," they have taken three road trips. Last year should have been number four, but of course, it had to be put on hold.

That said, this year, it's more important than ever for these girls to go out into the world and spread some kindness around. Apparently, their fans think so too. Their goal was to reach $10,000 this year and they did it! Now, the pool continues to grow, they are planning their next Epic trip.

Make no mistake, the girls use their own money to fund their trip, and use all of the raised funds to carry out their random acts of kindness.

Way to go Kindness Girls. #kindnesswins

LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state Stacker compiled a list of 50 attractions--state by state--to see along the drive, drawing on information from historic sites, news stories, Roadside America , and the National Park Service. Keep reading to discover where travelers can get their kicks on Route 66.

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?