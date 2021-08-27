GREEN THUMB?

Did you find yourself trying to grow plants in your backyard last year, even though you’ve never done it before? Or maybe you are someone who really loves gardening and you spent even more time in your gardens last year than ever before. Well, if you have a passion for gardening, or if you are just wanting to learn more about horticulture, or maybe you have an obsession with learning more about how to create a pollinator garden? You might want to consider becoming an Extension Master Gardener.

You might think that you don’t know enough to even think about becoming a Master Gardener, but you’re wrong.

Contrary to popular belief, you really don’t have to know everything in the world about gardening to become a Master Gardener. You just have to have a desire, and a willingness to learn and share information with others. If that’s you, then THIS is for you.

Now is the time to sign up for the Extension Master Gardener program. Applications are available, and must be submitted by October 1st, 2021.

If you live in Stearns and Benton counties, you can contact Katie Drewitz, Extension Educator for Stearns, Benton and Morrison Counties, by calling 320.255.6169, or fill out the application on line by going to z.umn.edu/mg2022onlineapp.com.

To become a Master Gardener, you first sign up to complete a Core Course, which can be taken online. The core course takes approximately 50 hours of volunteer time. Each year after that the required amount is approximately 25 hours. Many volunteers far exceed the number because they simply are excited and passionate about the program. Your local program coordinator and fellow volunteers help you discover the volunteer opportunities that are in your county. Plus, the opportunities can be tailored to your specific area of interest and expertise.

The cost of the Core Program is $295, and financial assistance is available on a case-by-case basis. If the cost is an issue for you, make sure you speak with your local coordinator, Katie Drewitz, as she will try to work with you to find a solution that works for you so you can participate. Feel free to email wins0115@umn.edu to discuss in more detail.

