State MCA Averages Decline, Sartell Shows Above Average Results

SARTELL -- Minnesota students are showing a decline in meeting grade level standard based on the state's standardized tests.

The Minnesota Department of Education released the results of the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments taken by students last spring. The results are compared to the 2019 data, the last time students took statewide assessments.

According to the results, 53% of students met or exceeded state reading standards, which is down almost 7% in 2019. In math, 44% of students met state standards, down 11%, and in science 43% of students met state standards, which is an 8% drop.

Education Commissioner Heather Mueller says the results confirm the pandemic disrupted students' learning and they need help to recover.

As we head into a new school year, MDE stands ready to partner with our educators, school leaders and staff as they work to accelerate learning and provide social-emotional and mental health support for our students.

The Sartell-St. Stephen school district also released their results Friday. Students in that district outperformed the state averages in all areas, with a range of anywhere from 4% to almost 30% higher than the state average.

Superintendent Jeff Ridlehoover says seeing their students continuously outperforming state averages is a credit to both students and staff.

These results provide a snapshot of our student achievement and an opportunity for use to review our instructional practices to ensure we are aligned to our Minnesota State Standards.

In Minnesota, the MCA Math and Reading assessments are required for all students in 3rd through 8th grad and in high school. The science assessment is required in 5th and 8th grade and high school.