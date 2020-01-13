Minnesota’s New System for Presidential Vote Starts Friday

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minnesota voters will be among the first to cast ballots in the presidential primaries when the state opens early voting on Friday.

That's when Minnesotans can vote in person or request absentees ballots for the March 3 Super Tuesday primary.

It's Minnesota's first presidential primary since 1992, and the first one binding on both parties since 1956.

Democrats will choose from 15 candidates, while Republicans have just one choice after the Minnesota Supreme Court rejected a challenge to the GOP plan to list only President Donald Trump.

Voters must request either a Democratic or Republican ballot, and their names will be shared with the parties.