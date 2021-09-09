Minnesota’s Klobuchar Says She Had Breast Cancer, Doing Well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar says she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment ``went well.''

The 61-year-old tweeted Thursday that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually, she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer.

She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Klobuchar was first elected in 2006 and easily won reelection twice against little-known opponents.

She ran for president in 2020 but eventually dropped out before the Democratic convention.

She long cultivated an image as a Democrat willing to work across the aisle with Republicans, an effort the GOP and some progressives often dismissed as built on smaller issues.