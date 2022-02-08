Minnesota’s Iconic Spoonbridge Gets Its Cherry Back Next Week

Back in November, it was announced that one of the most famous sculptures in the state was going to have part of it removed for a fresh paint job.

The Spoonbridge and Cherry has been a staple piece at the Walker Art Center since 1988. It was designed by married couple Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen, and was funded by a $500,000 donation from art collector Frederick R. Weisman.



Fox 9 reported that the 1,200-pound ball of aluminum was taken to New York for a fresh coat of paint. Due to the harsh Minnesota winter, the art center says the cherry needs a re-painting about once every ten years to keep it red and glossy. The last time it went in for a refresh was 2009 so it was due for a touch up.

Now WCCO is reporting that the cherry will be bolted back onto the spoon on February 18th.

I was in Minneapolis a few times while the spoonbridge was cherry-less and honestly, it was a bit awkward to look at. As odd as a combo the spoon and cherry are, they are better than the sum of their parts. It will be nice to have them reunited once again.

