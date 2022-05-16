Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’ Revealed

Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more.

The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess what Minnesota's spot is?

Did you say Jeffers Petroglyphs?

"Located southwest of New Ulm, the 7,000 year-old rock carvings made the list as our states contribution to the coolest places in America."

Jeffers Petroglyphs is home to about 5,000 sacred rock carvings, also called petroglyphs, made by the ancestors of today’s Native Americans. Jeffers tells the story of this continent like no other place — connecting visitors to those who lived and traveled in ancient times across what is now known as North America.

Plan your visit to Jeffers Petroglyphs with all the info you'll find HERE.

This is also a great time to start thinking about the spring and summer ahead by purchasing your Minnesota State Parks permit. They're good for twelve months for the date of purchase, and you can get yours online right HERE.

What did Reader's Digest say were the coolest secret spots in our neighboring states?

OK, time to start planning your fall vacation. You can see the full list of all fifty 'cool places' from Reader's Digest HERE.

